Charles L. Best passed away on September 22nd at the age of 69.
It was then that our family witnessed the soul of a great husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather flying into the arms of God. Charlie had a look of peace that took away the fear of death for us.
He served on the Elk Mound Village Board, was a Volunteer Elk Mound Fireman and First Responder, and was a member and President of our church, Springbrook Lutheran.
He worked in various places but ended up at the Elk Mound Township for 21 years before he retired. After that, his favorite places to hang out were with Steve Rowan, at Conrad’s Auto or Kat’s Pourhouse.
He is survived by this wife, Mary, sons: Chuck (Candice) Best, Clint (Melissa) Best, Brian (Angie) Lawrence, daughters: Maureen (Bruce) Arauz, Cristy (Dan) Weber Julie (Jarrod) Thordson, Manda Halley, 15 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents Lloyd and Beatrice Best.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Springbrook Lutheran Church on Saturday, October 9th, 2021, at 11:00 AM with fellowship immediately following at the Elk Mound Fire Department in Elk Mound.
We wish to thank the staff of the Mayo CCU Department in Eau Claire for their outstanding service and compassion.
Charlie will be missed by so many people. That’s how we know he was someone special.
