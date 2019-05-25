Charles Bohlinger

Charles “Chuck” James Bohlinger, 58, of Strum, WI passed away peacefully at his home Wednesday, May 22, 2019.
Chuck was born June 30, 1960, in Eau Claire, WI, the son of Henry & Margaret (Haas) Bohlinger. He married Betty Deacon of Eau Claire and had two children from this union.
Chuck was a gentle, kindhearted and caring man. In his early years he was a member of FFA at Memorial High School and showed cattle in 4-H. Chuck was a diesel mechanic. He also enjoyed woodworking, fishing, gardening and loved canning and cooking. He was a jokester that had a great sense of humor. He was known as the dog whisperer as he cared for many family pets.
He is survived by his children, Jessica (Scott Lipke) Bohlinger, Susie (Joshua) Goss; grandchildren, Abigail and Andrew Goss; father, Henry; 10 siblings, Marjorie (LaVern) Hasart, Patricia Bohlinger, Rodney (Christine) Bohlinger, Gregory (Deborah) Bohlinger, Catherine ( Donald) Lexvold, David (Jackie) Bohlinger, Timothy (Betsy) Bohlinger, Thomas Bohlinger, Kristine Bohlinger, Rebecca Bohlinger; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Margaret.
A celebration of Chuck’s life and birthday will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at Clear Creek Town Hall, S12455 N. Raven Dr., Strum, WI
