On Monday, January 3, Charles K. Carpenter (Chaz, Charlie, Uncle Chuckie, Carp), 79, of Eau Claire, broke free from the chains of Alzheimer’s at Azura Memory Care.
Chaz’s life was defined by love.
Charlie was born November 20, 1942, to Charles and Evelyn Carpenter of Chetek, WI. He graduated from Chetek High School and continued his education earning a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Arts Education from UW-Stout.
Chaz loved teaching! He began his career in Wisconsin Rapids in 1965. Shortly thereafter, he found “home” at his beloved Eau Claire Memorial High School teaching Tech. Ed and Driver’s Ed for 30+ years until his retirement. Charlie loved reconnecting with former students out in the community to hear about their life and successes.
Chuckie loved his family! In 1960, he married Arlene Hamilton in Barron, WI. Together, they were blessed with three children: Christie, Greg and Brent. In 1996, Charlie married Pat Pederson on beautiful Lake Wissota, where their journey of life began and his love of extended family grew. Chaz showed his love and devotion by making it a point to join in celebrating everyone’s accomplishments and life events. His time was your time.
Traveling was a passionate love for Charlie! He was always ready for the next adventure (as long as Pat packed his suitcase). Day road trips were a great highlight. Special trips were shared with traveling companions, Donna and Al Harwell and Bunny and Hugh Curry. From Alaska to Hawaii (his favorite) and any place in between, he loved seeing new sites and meeting new people with a big smile and a firm handshake. Everyone was a friend, no one left as a stranger. Charlie loved life!
Charlie is survived by his wife, Pat; daughter, Christie Rushford of Mathomedi, MN; son, Brent (Dee) of Portland, OR; Heather (Duane) Muller of Eau Claire; grandchildren, Corrie, Zoe and Drake Rushford, Miri and Ash Carpenter, Dugan (Michelle), Gunder and Annamaria Muller; sister, Becky (Dale) Weibel of Mondovi; niece, Katie; nephew, Jake (fiancee Maranda); and a large extended family. Also, of course, his many pets leaving paw prints on his heart.
Chaz was proceeded in death by his parents; son, Greg; and special cousin, Robert (Whitey) Hendrickson.
A special thanks to the Azura Memory Care staff and St. Croix hospice. The world is a better place because of the care you give.
Services celebrating our love for Charlie will be held on Saturday, January 29 at Chapel Heights United Methodist Church in Eau Claire, WI. Visitation will be held from 9 — 11 a.m. Pastor Cheri Miskimen will officiate services at 11 a.m. with a lunch to follow. An interment of the cremains will be held at a later date. For friends and family unable to attend in person, live streaming of the funeral service is available at the Chapel Heights United Methodist Church Facebook page.
Memorial donations for a Technical Education scholarship can be made in Charlie’s name to:
Memorial High School’s Fund for Today
Eau Claire Memorial High School
2220 Fairfax Street Eau Claire, WI 54701
Or to share his love of animals, a donation in his name to:
Bob’s House for Dogs
E3015 Cty Hwy HH Eleva, WI 54738.