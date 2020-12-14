Charles (Charley) J. Creaser, 89, of Cadott WI, passed away Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 at his home.
Charles was born on May 17th, 1931 the son of John and Minnie (Gobel) Creaser in Donald, WI.
Charles J. Creaser married Yvonne E. Couillard on January 22nd, 1955 in Donald, WI.
Following marriage, they lived in Round Lake, IL, Eau Claire, WI, and moved to the Cadott area in 1967 where he has since resided.
Charley enjoyed hunting and fishing, especially time spent at Jump River and Brewster Island on Otter Lake. He enjoyed cutting wood and later in life feeding and watching “the birds”.
Charles was a very active member of the English Lutheran Church of Bateman.
Charles enlisted in the US Army in January 1951, serving in Germany (1951-1952) and in Korea with 2nd Gun Section, C-Battery 12th FA Bn, 2nd Division (1952-1953).
Charles joined the Wisconsin Army National Guard in May 1964 serving until his retirement in May 1991. His many deployments included Fort Hood Texas, Germany, and Panama.
Charles worked in the autobody business for Madison Street Autobody, Trubuilt Autobody, and his own shop at home for many years. He was employed as a Civil Service Technician at OMS7 in Eau Claire, WI.
Charles is survived by sons: John (Mary Ann) of Cadott and Scott (Joanne) of Augusta. Grandchildren Jeffrey (Melita) Creaser- Al-Asad, Iraq and Andrew J. (Megan) Creaser-US Military Stationed in Germany, six great-grandchildren, brothers-in-law: Rodney (Roberta) Couillard of Medford, WI and Rocky (Jan) Couillard of Dousman, WI, and Willis Couillard of Gilman, WI and sisters-in-law Ardis (Vernon) Pernsteiner of Medford, WI, and Doris Creaser of Mesa, AZ. Also, several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents: John and Minnie Creaser, his wife of 63 years Yvonne, brothers: Lewis and Russell and sisters: Lucille Englebretson, Doris Hammon, Jean Lucas, and Kasy Couillard.
A Committal Service with Military Honors will be held at the Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI. at a later date.
IN LIEU OF FLOWERS-Memorials in memory of Charles may be made to the English Lutheran Church of Bateman, Korean War Veterans Alliance or St. Joseph’s Hospice.
