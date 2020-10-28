Charles Flaskrud, 86, of rural Eau Claire passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 with his loving wife, of nearly 66 years, by his side. He was born to Oscar and Olga (Kukuk) Flaskrud on September 3, 1934, in Boyd. He married Margie Wingad on October 23, 1954. He was a member of Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church.
Although he was a dairy farmer most of his life, milking cows until 2000, he also worked many additional jobs starting at age 12 setting bowling pins. He worked at Bartingale, Northwest Motors, and many other jobs.
He was always busy (he could fix anything), but always made time to visit, if someone stopped by. Friends and family enjoyed his holiday parties, corn roasts and picnics that he and Margie hosted in their yard “his campground” and their party room. He enjoyed playing pool with many family and friends and enjoyed a round of golf on special occasions. He loved to play horseshoes and dartball and earned many trophies.
He always had a smile and was content. He would prefer staying at home than going anywhere. He loved his family, and enjoyed all his classic cars, and getting on his 4-wheeler and touring the farm. He was proud of his garden and canned many quarts of tomato juice and sauce each year.
He will be forever missed by his wife Margie, Daughters: Charlene (Wes) Vlcek, Carolyn (Dan) Kinderman, Carla (Bruce) Stabenow and Sons: Brian (Jeanne) Flaskrud and Brent (Teara) Flaskrud. Grandchildren: Paula (Peter) Johnson, Pamela (Getty) Pierre, Matt(Tania) Vlcek, April (Jake) Johnson, Jessica Bertoni, Amelia (Curt) Baskin, Aaron (Abigail) Aldrich, Andrew (Jill) Aldrich, Raechel Flaskrud, Charles (Maggie) Flaskrud, Dylan and Logan Flaskrud. Step-grandchildren: Eric (Jerilyn) Kinderman, Heather (Charles) Wagener, Holly (Matt) Seeger, Jonathon (Kaila) Stabenow. 21 great grandchildren, 8 step-great grandchildren, 2 step great-great grandchildren, He is further survived by his sisters Grace Haas and Joyce Hazen, Sisters-in-law Donna Schmidt, Kathy Knudtson, Judy Markquardt and Janet Heister, Brothers-in-law Murray Forsvall and Gary Erickson. He was also loved and will be missed by many nieces and nephews and special friends Rog Henning, Dave Schmidt, Gary Ottestad.
Preceded in death by a stillborn son, his parents, Sisters: Evelyn (Don) Goshaw, Geanetta (Howard) Schmidt, Dorothy (Chuck) Wilson, Edna Forsvall, Brothers: Wilfred (Gladys) and Raymond (Gladys) Flaskrud. Brothers in law: Paul Haas, DeWayne Hazen, Dick Schmidt and sister-in-law Audrey Erickson. Mother & Father-in-law: David & Zelda (Brixen) Wingad.
Services will be held at Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta on Monday November 2, 2020 at 11 A.M. Pastor Jen Barnet officiating. Visitation from 4-7 on Sunday November 1st and one hour before service on Monday. Burial will be following service at Rest Haven Cemetery. Lunch and Fellowship will follow at Grand Occasions W16181 Hwy 10/53 Osseo.
Memorials can be made to Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church.
All COVID restrictions will be followed at the funeral home.
Online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com.