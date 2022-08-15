Charles “Charlie” E. Frey, age 78, of Withee, formerly of Eau Claire, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, under the tender care of Hope Hospice.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Owen. Procession will follow to the Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville. Family and friends are welcome from 11:00 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.

