Charles “Charlie” E. Frey, age 78, of Withee, formerly of Eau Claire, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022, under the tender care of Hope Hospice.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at the Maurina-Schilling Funeral Home in Owen. Procession will follow to the Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville. Family and friends are welcome from 11:00 a.m. until time of service Saturday at the funeral home.
Charlie was born on January 30, 1944, the son of Elmer and Maxine (Harms) Frey in Stanley. He graduated from Eau Claire Memorial High School. After graduation, Charlie joined the U.S. Army in 1962 and was part of the Army Corps of Engineers until his discharge in 1965. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator until his retirement. On December 17, 1966, Charlie was united in marriage to Betty Jo Darling in Eau Claire.
Charlie enjoyed motorsports, bike racing, motorcycle building and riding. He also enjoyed outdoor activities, including snowshoeing and taking care of the wildlife on his property. Charlie was a 50-year member of the EAA and loved aviation, especially warbirds and aerobatics. In his post retirement, he dedicated many hours to The Highground Veterans Memorial Park in Neillsville. Charlie was very generous with his time to anyone in need, especially family and friends.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Betty Jo, his mother, Maxine (Harms) Frey; three children: Carl (Sheila), Linda Jo (Chris Jones) King and Paul (Kathy); five grandchildren: Aaron (fiancée, Emma), Alyssa (Dwayne) Chumley, Myreeah (Matt) Johnson, Rian King and Gage Hedrington; five great-grandchildren: Tristan, Izaac, Stella, Alistair and Octavia. He is further survived by his siblings: Bill, Jean (Don) Moats, Linda (Ron) Ausman, Randy and Sandy (Gordon) Gienapp; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his father and a brother, Terry.