Charles A. Froehlich, 74 of Eau Claire passed away on Friday, April 3, 2020, at his home. Charles was born on November 30, 1945 to Eugene and Jane (Peterson) Froelich in Wisconsin. Charles married Joan Schreiner-Johnson on September 29, 1989 in Eau Claire. As of May 1st he would have had 40 years of sobriety, and he was very proud of that. He drove semi, long haul, most of his adult life. He loved fishing, camping, riding motorcycle, travel, and watching old movies on TV. He loved his children, stepchildren, grand-children, and great grand-children.
Charles is survived by his wife, Joan Froelich of Eau Claire; daughters, Kimara Froelich and Tara Froelich- Gibbons (Scottie); Stepchildren, Kim Johnson, Pat “Butch” Johnson (Aggie), Dick Johnson (Kelly); siblings, Dennis (Mary) Froelich, David (May) Froelich, Kathy (Dave) Rankin, Mary Froelich, Jeanne Hoel, Rodney Froelich, and Joseph Froelich; brother-in-law, Ernie Falkenberg; and many nieces and nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Ruth Falkenberg; his granddaughter, Jordan Gibbons; and his step-daughter, Tammy Johnson.
Memorial services will be on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Smith Funeral Chapel with visitation one-hour prior. Burial will be at Rest Haven Cemetery. Friends and family may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.