Rev. Dr. Charles D. Gavin Jr. passed away July 18, 2022, at the age of 83. “Chuck” as he preferred to be called, lived a life that was extraordinary both personally, and professionally. His giving, and most gracious journey in life includes a 63-year marriage to his wife, Sally Gavin and together they had 3 children: Dr. Tim Gavin (and Kreea Ashton) of St. Louis Park, MN; Kelley Gavin Lee (and Hai Nguyen) of Auburn, WA, and Dr. Mike Gavin (and Kimberly Gavin) of Onalaska, WI. His grandchildren include: Caitlin Gavin Betty (and Scot Betty) of Fort Meyers FL; Chandler Gavin of San Francisco, CA; Connor Gavin of Minneapolis, MN; Courtney Lee Garay (and Alvaro Garay) of Durham, NC; and Cooper Lee of Bellevue, WA. His great-granddaughter is Nova Ray Betty of Fort Meyers, FL.

Chuck is preceded in death by his parents Charles and Eunice Gavin of Eau Claire, WI and his sister Mary Jo (and Rev. Ron) Jackson of Bristol, CT. His survivors include is siblings: Ann (and Ken) Meunier of Westby, WI; Sue Peterson of Bloomington, MN; and his sister-in-law Gloria and (Dr. Dave) Weiss of Eau Claire, WI.

