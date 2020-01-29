Charles “Chuck” W. Gilbert, age 82 of Fall Creek, WI, died unexpectedly on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at his home in Fall Creek.
Chuck was born December 1, 1937 in Eau Claire, WI to Elmer and Lillian (Thurston) Gilbert. He was a native Fall Creek graduate who excelled in basketball and whatever he attempted. He was a true “die hard” Fall Creek Crickets Fan to the very end. Chuck also served his country in the U.S. Army from November 3, 1960 to November 2, 1962 attaining the rank of Sergeant E-5. Chuck worked as a telephone repairman and lineman for GTE (Verizon) until his retirement in 1989 working for thirty-nine years.
He married Diana Mae Miller on May 4, 1984.
Chuck has a sharp mind and could remember almost anything he had come upon. He enjoyed watching the Stock Market and speculating. He also loved watching and discussing sports.
Chuck is survived by his wife Diana of Fall Creek; two daughters, Anna (Randy) Boyea of Altoona and Lori (Mark) Olson of Eau Claire and their mother, Linda Anderson; two step-sons, Don Lindner of Strum and Greg Lindner of Eau Claire; five grandchildren, Lindsay Lindner, Nicole (Greg) Beaver, Kyle Boyea, Amanda (fiancé Matthew) Olson and Ashley (Tyler) Beason; two great-grandchildren, Kolton and Carli Beaver; one brother, Donald (Donna) Gilbert; four sisters, Judy Owens, Alice Steuding, Victoria (Doug) Brahm and Rhonda (Dwayne) Sucharda; Aunt Betty Welter; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.
Chuck is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Lillian (Thurston) Gilbert; and two brothers, Richard (Edith) and Kenneth.
Per Chuck’s request, there will be no formal services.
