Charles Richard Hays, 75, of Fall Creek passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at his home.
Charles was born on June 12, 1945 to Audian and Doris (Stensteh) Hays in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. He was married in 1967 to his late wife, Janice (Erdman) Hays. Together, they had two children, Richard and Dennis Hays.
Charles had a love for hunting, fishing, race cars, and was an avid life-long Green Bay Packers fan. He enjoyed spending time away for camping at Spider Lake with his family.
Charles is survived by his sons, Rich (Laurie) Hays and Dennis (Tammy) Hays; brother, Dave (Dorothy) Hays; sisters, Judy (Larry) Bain and Sandy (Rich) Bain; 6 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Janice; his parents; and brother, Roger (Alva) Hays.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm with a Memorial Service at 6:00 pm at Smith Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be left at www.smithfuneralec.com.