Charles F. Helwig, 99, of Eau Claire passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at Sacred Heart Hospital.
Charles was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin on January 18, 1922, the son of Millard and Floy (Wright) Helwig. He graduated from Eau Claire High School. Charles married Lucille McFaul at St. Patrick’s Rectory in Eau Claire on July 12, 1944. He farmed with his wife in the Town of Brunswick until 1980 when they moved to Eau Claire. Lucille and Charles owned and operated Helwig’s catering for over 35 years. They had wintered in Donna, Texas for over 21 years.
As a young man, Charles was involved in FFA, becoming a State Officer, and attending the National Convention in Kansas City. Charles was a volunteer fireman for the Brunswick Township Fire Department. He was named Eau Claire County Dairy Farmer of the year. Like his grandfather John, and his father Millard, he also added land to the farm. The farm was in the family for over a century.
Charles is survived by his two daughters, Mary (Gary) Wright of Hayward and Susan (Patrick) Fox of Chatfield, MN; two sons, James (Deborah) and John (Penny) Helwig both of Eau Claire; eleven grandchildren, Sue (Dan) Geraty, Scott (Wendy) Wright, Anthony (Julie) Fox, Elizabeth (Art) Juneau, Jennie (Mark) Helhaas, Desiree (Jason) Flanders, Thomas (Brooke) Fox, Jonathon Helwig, Mike Helwig, Kari (Kenny) Gessner, and Kayla (Luke) Plank; eighteen great-grandchildren, Drew King, Luke Wright, Lydon Wright, Cayden Wright, Grant Fox, Ainsley Fox, Bailey Fox, Dawson Flanders, Wyatt Flanders, Justa Flanders, Maisy Flanders, Parker Flanders, Dakotah Helwig, Austin Helwig, Ethan Gessner, Lincoln Gessner, Anya Gessner, and Olivia Plank; sister-in-law, Jeannine Helwig; and many nieces and nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Lucille on December 23, 2003; his parents; sister, Betty Knudtson; brother, Martin Helwig; sisters-in-law, Margaret Smith, Mollie Rayment, Louise McFaul, Gladys Johnson, and Gloria Helwig; and brothers-in-law, Herbert Smith, Howard Johnson, Clifford Rayment, Chester Knudtson, and Lyle McFaul.
Funeral services will be Monday, October 4, 2021, at 12:00 pm at Peace Lutheran Church with Pastor David Forke officiating. Family and friends may call from 10:00 am to 12:00 pm at the church. Burial will follow the service at Brunswick Cemetery in the Town of Brunswick. Family and friends may leave online condolences at www.smithfuneralec.com.
