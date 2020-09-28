Charles Hildebrandt

Charles “Hildie” Hildebrandt, age 77 of Hudson, WI passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Hammond Health Services. Chuck was born on May 5, 1943 to John and Grace (Glomski) Hildebrandt in Wausau, WI. His Aunt Margie and Uncle Ed Riedl cared for him and were important adults in his life. The day after he graduated from Wausau High School in 1961, he boarded a train to enlist in the Marine Corps. Charles J. Hildebrandt served in the United States Marine Corps from June 12, 1961 until his honorable discharge at rank of Corporal, April 9, 1967. Semper Fi! Chuck was very proud of his country, a true patriot, until the day he died.
Upon returning from the service, Chuck worked as a firefighter and ultimately, Fire Inspector, for the Wausau Fire Department. He had a heart for service and loved suiting up as Sparky the Fire Dog. After retiring from the department, he worked as an insurance agent for American Family Insurance for over 35 years. Chuck ran his agency in Wausau, served as District Manager, and then ran the agency he retired from in 2006 in Altoona. He was a well known auctioneer, emcee for countless charitable events, and proudly served on the Patriot Guard in Eau Claire, WI.
Chuck was united in marriage to his wife Anita (Olson) Hildebrandt in December 1984. They lived in Wausau WI until moving to Lake DuBay. They loved their time together boating, golfing, entertaining friends and family. In 1991, Chuck and Anita moved to Eau Claire where they lived until 2018 when they moved to Hudson to be closer to family. Chuck and Anita spent many years wintering at the Lost Dutchman Resort in Apache Junction AZ. They loved their retirement days together and Chuck was always the life of the party. Chuck and Anita had 5 children between them, 11 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.
Chuck loved the outdoors. His passion was a day on the greens golfing with his buddies. Being an avid outdoorsman, he thoroughly enjoyed fishing and hunting deer or fowl at his favorite spot – The Soggy Bottom Camp in Winter WI. He found joy in his time volunteering at Ducks Unlimited. He was a proud fan of the Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers, and NASCAR. He admired the beauty of old collector cars, and found great joy in restoring “The Slimer” and his 1942 Deuce Coupe.
Chuck will remain in the hearts on his wife Anita; children Brad (Danille) Hildebrandt of New Richmond, Amy (Zhirik) Barseghian of California; step-children Chari (Paul) Seebruck of Wisconsin Rapids, Chris (Cathy) Mayer of Iowa, Teresa Lockbaum of Hudson; brother Don (Kim) Hildebrandt of Wausau; grandchildren Lauren, Derek, Calvin, Ava, Michelle, Matt, Stephanie, Josh, Sarah, Jacob, Nicholas; great grandchildren Elliott and Emma. He is preceded in death by his brothers Mike and Rick; grandson Jaxon; parents John and Grace and Uncle Ed and Aunt Margie.
A private family service was held at O’Connell Family Funeral Home in Hudson with Pastor John Lestock officiating. Burial with full military honors was at Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire. In lieu of flowers, donations can be directed to O’Connell Funeral Homes where they will be distributed to organizations that honor Chuck’s passions in life, such as Wounded Warriors. Funeral services have been entrusted to the O’Connell Family Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.