Charles “Charlie” Shirley Hutchins, age 83, of Eau Galle, WI died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at Mayo Health Systems in Eau Claire, WI. He was born September 1, 1936 in Dunn County; son of Shirley and Evelyn (Shafer) Hutchins. He attended Eau Galle Grade School, and graduated from Durand High School in 1954. After high school, he attended UW-Madison where he took a farm short course.
He farmed on the family farm all of his life. Along with farming, he enjoyed bowling, snowmobiling, music and dancing. Charlie attended many basketball and football games at UW-Stout and Durand High School. He also had a love for his cats.
Charlie is survived by his sister, Lorraine (Giles) Wittig of Appleton, WI; brother, James (Jackie) Hutchins of Mondovi, WI; brothers-in-law, Jim Krings and Bill Jusela; special friend, Mavis LaRue; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Shirley and Evelyn (Shafer) Hutchins; sisters, Sharon Jusela and Patricia Krings.
A graveside service will be held at 2:30 Pm on Friday, September 11, 2020 at Clearview Cemetery in Eau Galle, WI with Pastor Dan Richardson officiating. A visitation will be held for one hour prior to the services at the cemetery. Please bring your own chair. Social distancing and face masks are required. In memory of Charles, the family requests that you wear your favorite sports attire.
Goodrich Funeral Home in Durand, WI is assisting the family. To express on-line condolences, visit obituaries at www.goodrichfh.com.