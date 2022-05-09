Charles E. Johnson, age 79, of Eau Claire, WI, passed away peacefully after battling cancer for 20 months on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at his home while under hospice care. He was affectionately known as “Uncle Chuck” and “Charlie.”
Charles was born on March 1, 1943, in Eau Claire, WI to Oscar and Ruth (Patterson Gilbertson) Johnson, the youngest of 10 children. He attended Memorial High School, graduating in 1961. After attending one semester at UWEC, Charles joined the Air Force in 1962 and was stationed in Little Rock, AR, where he worked on Titan II Intercontinental Ballistic Missiles (ICBMs) during the Cuban Missile Crisis. He was honorably discharged in 1966, came back home to Eau Claire where he met Elaine (Lokken), married her on August 24, 1968, at First Lutheran Church, and they raised three sons.
For 39 years, Charles worked maintenance at the Eau Claire paper mill (currently Cascades), retiring in 2005. While he was there, he was president of the union for 3 years, continuing the company tradition of charitable work with the MDA telethon. In his retirement, he drove for Gold Cross Courier Service. His hobbies included camping, fishing, hunting, bowling, cheering on the Packers and Brewers, and road trips to National Parks and Monuments. Charles could also be found at Country Fest and on various bar sporting leagues, such as softball, horse shoes, volleyball and bean bags. But what Charles loved most was celebrating all of life’s special moments with his family and friends. So many memories were made at the Lilly Pad and Leslie’s Land.
Charles is survived by his wife Elaine; sons Richard (Mary), Kevin and Ryan (Erin). He was blessed with 3 grandchildren: William, Madilyn and Charlotte. Charles is further survived by his 4 sisters: JoAnn Knutson, Janet Forster, Valeria Ahneman and Susan Barquist, along with many other relatives and friends.
Charles was preceded in death by both of his parents and brothers George, Robert, Leslie, Harold and John.
The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Mayo Hospice for all their help.
A memorial service for Charles will take place at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at Spirit Lutheran Church, 1310 Main Street, Eau Claire, WI 54701 with Pastor Jim Ahlquist officiating. Visitation will take place that morning at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service. Inurnment with military honors will take place immediately following the service in Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
