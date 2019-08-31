Charles A. “Chuck” Kaiser, age 66, of Eau Claire passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at his home.
A private family service will take place at a later date. Memorial visitation will take place at Hulke Family Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Immediately following the memorial visitation on Thursday a Celebration of Life gathering will take place in the Rosewood Room at Americas Best Value Inn, 809 W. Clairemont Ave., Eau Claire.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his name to the Feed My People Food Bank, the Beacon House Shelter in Eau Claire or a charity of the donor’s choice.
A complete obituary will appear in Sunday’s Eau Claire Leader Telegram.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire is assisting the family with the arrangements.