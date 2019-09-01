Charles A. “Chuck” Kaiser, 66, of Eau Claire passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 27 at his home.
Chuck was born on March 1, 1953 in Eau Claire, the first child of Charles E. Kaiser and Dorothy A. (Kelly) Kaiser. He was raised in Eau Claire and attended Lowes Creek Elementary, Immaculate Conception and Regis High School. He went on to attend UW-EC and Stout University.
Chuck was united in marriage to Marsha Wagner at St. Patrick's Church on May 5, 1984.
Chuck was involved in the hospitality business his entire adult life. He was currently co-owner, along with his brother Jim, of America's Best Value Inn and O'Leary's Pub. Chuck was a member of Eau Claire Chamber of Commerce and Visit Eau Claire, and was a past president of the Wisconsin Innkeepers Association and served on their board of directors. For a short time he taught front desk management at CVTC. During his son's youth he was active in Boy Scouts and Y Guides. He was a member of St. Patrick's/Sacred Heart Parish.
Chuck is survived by his wife Marsha and his son Matthew (Marina) Kaiser. He is also survived by his brother Jim (Linda Johnson) Kaiser; his sister Jayne (Charles) Plumer; his sisters-in-law, Elaine Kaiser, Linda Wagner and Joan (John) Meyer; nieces and nephews; family friends Karen and Scott Goldbeck; and other friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Richard.
Chuck loved the outdoors especially family outings to Lake Superior and the northwoods of Wisconsin. Chuck was proud of his business and the awards he and his staff received over the years, with more than enough experiences at the hotel to fill a book. He was interested in people, and always ready to help others and share a story.
A private family service will take place at a later date. Memorial visitation will take place at Hulke Family Funeral Home on Thursday, Sept. 5 from 4 to 6 pm. Immediately following the memorial visitation on Thursday a celebration of life gathering will take place in the Rosewood Room at Americas Best Value Inn, 809 W. Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given in his name to the Feed My People Food Bank, the Beacon House Shelter in Eau Claire or a charity of the donor's choice.
Friends and family may offer condolences online at www.hulkefamilyfh.com.
Hulke Family Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 3209 Rudolph Rd., Eau Claire is assisting the family with the arrangements.