Charles Kampa, 65, passed away Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Heritage Lakeside Nursing Home in Rice Lake, WI.
Charles was born at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI on August 9th, 1956 to Lucille and James Kampa. He was the 9th child in the family. He attended St. Olaf Catholic School and North High School. In his healthy years, one of his favorite past times was fishing.
He is survived by his son, Eric of Eau Claire; brothers, Joe of Florida and Bill (Karen) of Eau Claire; sisters, Mary (Walt) Klemencic of Chetek, Sue Staves of Eau Claire, Louann Kampa of Eau Claire, Charlotte Kampa of Tennessee, Dorothy Holbus of Rhinelander and Diane Dorman of Eau Claire; and many nieces and nephews.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents and sisters, Ann and Patricia (Pat) Kampa.
A Memorial Service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, September 14 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel/Cremation Society of Wisconsin, 535 S. Hillcrest Pkwy., Altoona with Fr. James Kurzynski officiating. Visitation will take place one hour prior to service on Tuesday at the Funeral Chapel. Interment will take place following the service at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Eau Claire.
To honor Charles, please take your loved ones into consideration and get a colonoscopy early.