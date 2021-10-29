On Sunday, October 24th, in his chosen home in Khon Kaen, Thailand, Charles Reed Macknick breathed his last at age 74.
Reed was born on June 14th, 1947 in Sheboygan, WI to Frank and Victoria (Cielesz) Macknick, the youngest of five siblings. Reed lived his life his way, never settling for a traditional or easy path. Whether it was chucking stones into the Black River while biking with his siblings or causing trouble with his wry wit with his high school Debate Club buddies, Reed always made waves. While studying History at UWEC, Reed managed to visit all 48 contiguous states throughout the course of his studies and also served as the first bar manager at the Joynt. With his first wife Judy (Judith Wicka) he spent a few years in upstate New York before returning to Wisconsin to raise their three children. As a father, Reed could be seen around town coaching his kids in softball and baseball, taking them to Irvine Park, or going on annual trips to Wisconsin Dells. Reed immensely enjoyed hunting and fishing in Wisconsin, especially with his brothers-in-law. Reed was active in the local Chamber of Commerce and worked in sales for WEAU-TV before starting Reed’s Courier Service, which he would run with his second wife Becky (Rebecca Kirby) before the next chapter in his life began. After work he could often be found at Draganetti’s, Woo’s, the Joynt, or any other fine establishment that served cold beverages, regaling everyone with his tales or sharing a crockpot of his homemade venison chili while watching Packer games.
Despite at one point having his three children living on three different continents and his general wanderlust, Reed did not get his passport until he was a ripe age of 59 years old. Once the seal was broken, Reed got some good mileage in. His first trip abroad was an April in Paris with his three children, and after visiting his son Josh who was living in Thailand, something sparked in him. Reed packed up his belongings, emptied his house, sold his business, and moved to the Land of Smiles. Between his time in the cities of Chiang Mai and Khon Kaen, Reed was living his best life. He walked his three rescue dogs 5 miles every morning and adventured out in the winding alleyways to discover hidden secret treasures in his new homeland. He was the ultimate host and tour guide, graciously and generously entertaining scores of visitors, including beloved nieces and nephews. Those who knew him both in his Wisconsin life and in his Thai life could say with confidence that they’d never seen Reed so happy or more in his element. His decade in Thailand was filled with new experiences and adventure, a fitting culmination of a life lived on his own terms. It is a testament to what boundless joys and unthinkable destinies can be discovered if you just take that step into the unknown with no assurances or safety net.
He was preceded in death by his father, Frank, his mother, Victoria, and his sister, Barbara Macknick Klaeser. He is survived by his older siblings: brother Frank Macknick Jr., brother Richard (LaVerne) Macknick, and sister Nanette (Michael) Johnson along with many nieces and nephews; his children: Jessica Macknick, Josh (Fern) Macknick, and Jordan (Cindy) Macknick; three grandchildren: Samuel Kirian, Isla Kirian, and Evelyn Macknick; and his three rescue dogs: Brown Sugar, Tiger, and “the white dog.”
Upon his death he had a traditional Thai funeral at the Maha Wanaram Temple in Khon Kaen, about a football field away from the front door of Josh’s house. He had a candle burning and incense lit continuously over three days to keep his spirit clean and a monk stayed with the coffin at night to make sure neither went out. Eleven monks chanted for him.
He will be missed.