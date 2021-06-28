Charles J Mitchell was born February 5, 1948 and passed away peacefully on June 13, 2021.
Charles was the son of Archie and Louise Mitchell of Hixton, WI. He grew up in Hixton and went to Black River Falls High School, graduating in 1969. He participated in sports, and after high school was in a men’s softball league with his lifelong friends. He also graduated from CVTC with a degree in accounting. He worked at several plumbing and heating businesses. Most recently, he worked at UMR.
Charles married Carol (Mielke) Schiesser in 1978 and lived in Altoona for 40 years. He also was a great stepdad to her children, Lori & Gene and later a grandpa. Charlie and Carol enjoyed roller skating and camping. They had a camper on Lake Holcombe for many years, where the pontoon became a favorite activity. Charlie was also an avid golfer, fisherman and hunter all his life. He was a member of the Altoona Lions Club for over 30 years where he took part in many of their projects; Cinder City Days, Christmas in the park decorating, fish boils and more.
Charles is survived by his children, Lori (Rick) Anderson and Gene (Bobbie) Schiesser; grandchildren, Tanner (Madison) Duncan, Matthew Duncan, Samuel Schiesser, Sarah (Trent) Yarnell, and Seth (Sierra) Schiesser; sisters, Cynthia (Lloyd) Bleuel, Jayne (Bernard) Bleuel, nephews Andrew and David Bleuel.
He was proceeded in death by his wife, Carol; his brother, Ronald Mitchell; his parents, Archie & Louise Mitchell; sister-in-law Hazel (Mielke) Rutledge; and nephew, Tom Rutledge.
A Celebration of Life will be held for Charlie on Saturday, August 7, 2021 at the VFW Post 305 Pavillion, 1300 Starr Avenue in Eau Claire from 1:00 – 5:00 pm. In lieu of any flowers or cards, please make a donation to the Altoona Lions Club. We would also like to thank the following people for the excellent care and kindness shown: the staff at the Marshfield Hospital 4th floor in Eau Claire, the staff at Prairie Point in Altoona and the staff at Heartland Hospice. Charlie will be missed dearly.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com