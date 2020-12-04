Charles Robert Mueller, age 72, of Elk Mound, Wisconsin, passed away on November 27th, 2020 at home.
Charles was born in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on September 29th, 1948 to Walter and Audrey (Brekke) Mueller.
Growing up he attended various schools in the Eau Claire area and enlisted in the US Navy his senior year of high school during the Vietnam War. He was originally stationed in Alaska and did two tours in Vietnam on the Naval destroyer, the USS Brinkley Bass DD-887, as a Quartermaster. He was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1971. He married Linda Thomas on May 12, 1973. They raised three sons, Matthew, Brandon, and Andrew.
Charles grew up with a family that liked all things automotive. He started his auto body career working in his dad’s body shop as a teenager. After Charles’ discharge from the US Navy, he managed area body shops until he eventually bought his own shop, Aerco Auto Body. He also bought Timm’s Truck Body which was eventually combined with the auto collision business. In 1998, the business was sold and he worked for Progressive Insurance as a damage appraiser and trainer. Charles eventually started his own appraisal business “Charmin” Charlie Enterprise (CCE).
Charles had a quick sense of humor, couldn’t tell a joke well, but still loved to tease and then hug. Charles was a true people person and enjoyed the company of others. He was a member of the Hudson Volunteer Fire Department and later the Colfax Volunteer Fire Department. He was very active in the community and served as president of the Elk Mound Booster Club for many years when his sons were in high school. He was also involved in area car clubs and enjoyed the camaraderie of those groups. Charles enjoyed attending the annual USS Brinkley Bass Naval ship reunions and rekindling his military memories and friendships.
During retirement, he accumulated many vintage vehicles of all shapes and varieties. Motorcycles were a first love, but Charles was well known as a car guy. He was also known and appreciated as someone that loved all things family. Camping with friends and family was a highlight of the summer months.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda; sons, Matthew (Brandi) Mueller, Brandon (Shannon) Mueller, and Andrew (Nikki) Mueller; grandchildren, Jaidon, Ethan, Keegan, Grandt, Brayden, Aubrey, and Violet. His brothers, Harold (Yvonne) Mueller, John (Patti) Mueller; sister, Karen (Dennis) Haines; brother-in-law, Jerome LeBarron and a multitude of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Audrey and Walter Mueller; sisters, Gayle (Allan) Bilderback, Donna (Donnie) Reynen, and Joan LeBarron.
Services will be held in the spring at a date and time to be determined.
The family is requesting memorials be given to the Eau Claire County Veterans Tribute Foundation Fund via website www.ecveteransfoundation.com or pledge form.