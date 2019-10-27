Charles A. Paine, 80 of Chippewa Falls, WI passed away peacefully with his family by his side on, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire.
Chuck was born in Bloomer, WI on January 12, 1939 the son of the late Asa and Zena (Snow) Paine.
Charles was a proud veteran, earning the National Defense Service medal. After serving in the Army, Charlie settled into truck driving for the majority of his life accumulating over 3 million miles on the road. He loved his family and spending time with them. He also enjoyed bowling, camping and he was an accomplished polka dancer.
Chuck is survived by his wife of 51 years Rhonda; children, Debra Jacobson of Eau Claire, Sandra Halverson of Eau Claire, Charles Paine Jr. of Eau Claire, Brenda (Rich) Sheffer of Alma Center, Zena (Brian) Himebauch of Mondovi, Rebecca (Delvin) Marquardt of Chippewa Falls, Jennifer (Jason) Erickson of Viroqua, Daniel (Elaine) Paine of Chippewa Falls; 17 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; brothers, Malcom (Kay) Paine of Cameron, Merle Paine of Bloomer; sisters, Patricia (Paul) Tomkowiak of Eau Claire, Rexetta (John) Halverson of Menomonie, Dorothy Cook of Almena, Susan (David) Bender of Rice Lake, Rita (Harvey) Lange of Toney, AL; half brother, Joseph Paine of Oconomowoc; half sister, Karen (Ed) Johnson of Marshall; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert, Donald, James, Richard; sisters, Peggy Wirth, Sherry Lindsey; sons-in-law, Charles Jacobson, James Halverson; daughter-in-law, Rebecca Paine.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 am Friday, November 1, 2019 at Cremation Society of Wisconsin 535 Hillcrest Pkwy. Altoona, WI. Friends may visit from 4 to 8 pm Thursday October 31, 2019 and also one hour prior to the service on Friday. Interment will be held at Northern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, WI.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family.