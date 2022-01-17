Charles “Chuck” Roskos, 86, of Eau Claire, WI, formerly of Independence, WI, died Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire, WI. He was the 2nd of five children born to Dominic and Anna (Lisowski) Roskos on November 11, 1935. He shared the same birth date as his Grandfather Charles Roskos. He attended several country schools before attending SS Peter and Paul parochial school. Chuck graduated from Independence High School in 1954 and then enlisted into the Army for a period of 2 years. After serving his enlistment in Germany, Chuck was able to attend college on the GI Bill. Chuck attended college at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, graduating in 1961, earning a bachelor’s degree in agriculture education and a minor in biology.
While attending UW-River Falls, Chuck met his soul mate and the love of his life, Irene Amble. They married on November 25, 1961, in La Crosse, WI.
Chuck took his first teaching job in Winner, South Dakota, where he taught general science and coached football and basketball for a period of 2 years. Chuck and Irene then moved to Minnesota where Chuck taught agriculture, general science and biology at the Sioux Valley School.
In an effort to move closer to family, they moved to Fairchild, WI where Chuck taught agriculture, biology and general science. After 1 year, Chuck and Irene made their first farm purchase, moving to rural Independence, WI in 1965. While farming, Chuck continued teaching agriculture, general science, math and industrial arts. In addition, Chuck enjoyed coaching Basketball and Football throughout his career.
Eventually Chuck and Irene purchased three more farms amassing a Herd of Registered Holsteins and 580 acres. They sold a section of their farm and moved to the City of Independence in 1992. Chuck and Irene moved to Eau Claire, WI in December of 2013, selling the rest of their farmland and their home in Independence.
Chuck was a devout Catholic, was proud to give back to society through teaching, and was very proud of his wife, four daughters, and his grandchildren. Chuck was also a proud life-long Packer fan.
He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Irene Roskos of Eau Claire, WI, his four daughters, Diane (Rich) Petersen of Hudson, WI, Deb (Brad) Truini of Wrentham, MA, Dana (Al) Myers of Eau Claire, WI, and Dawn (Al) Slaby of Eau Claire, WI, his grandchildren Anthony Charles Truini, Dana Nicole Truini, and Vincent Charles Slaby, his two sisters, Alice Dana, Pat Rhodes, and his brother Richard Roskos.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Dominic and Anna (Lisowski) Roskos.
A Memorial Mass is tentatively planned for Friday, June 17, 2022. Edison Funeral Home in Independence, WI is assisting the family. To express online condolences, visit obituaries at www.edisonfuneralhome.com.