Charles R. (Charlie) Rumberg of Eau Claire, WI passed away surrounded by family at Dove Healthcare West in Eau Claire on Sunday August 8, 2021.
Charles Robert Rumberg began his life April 1, 1948, in Medford, WI, the son of Ray and Valeria (Scotch) Rumberg. Charlie’s family moved often due to his father’s military service; during his school years they lived in Wisconsin, Alabama, Washington, Missouri, and Germany. Charlie graduated from Prentice, WI High School in 1966.
Charlie voluntarily enlisted in the United States Army in January 1967 as an AIT Radio Operator First Infantry Division 1/28th Regiment. In Vietnam, he served at Black Lions- Lao Kai and later at Fire Support Base Gela. Charlie was discharged from the Army in 1970. He reenlisted from November 1977 through May 1978 after graduating from the University of Wisconsin- Eau Claire in 1973 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology and English.
Charlie’s passion for helping others led him to work for Bolton Refuge House in the 1980’s where he created the NOVUS program and worked 25 years providing counseling and education to perpetrators of domestic violence. Charlie was a lifelong advocate against domestic violence and sexual assault, speaking often at community and professional events regarding programming and treatment for perpetrators of domestic violence.
Charlie met the love of his life, Micki (Carol) Stewart, at Bolton Refuge House, where they were both employed. Their love grew from friendship. Charlie was a true romantic; he was Micki’s knight in shining armor. They were married July 6, 1990 at Evangel Assembly of God (Westridge Church) Eau Claire, WI.
Charlie embraced his relationship with Micki’s daughters, Jessica and Andrea. He loved the family he nurtured with Micki, often saying “I took our girls into my heart”. They loved just being together at home. Charlie fostered a love of reading in their children and the family visited bookstores together often. An avid reader and writer, when not at work or spending time with family, he could be found sitting peacefully in his chair reading or writing notes for his “book” on one of probably hundreds of yellow legal pads. He was also a lover of music; his favorites included the Beatles, Fleetwood Mac, and the Rolling Stones; he had a very eclectic music collection. Charlie loved trains and railroads; during his retirement years his legal pads changed from notes for his “book” to plans for train layouts. He thoroughly enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren; from frosting bread “cookies”, catching their first fish, to making “the best” french toast- he was a true grandpa at heart. He even, sometimes, let his grandkids touch his trains; he was always willing to run the trains with them and let them blow the whistle.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Carol “Micki” (Stewart) Rumberg; daughters: Jessica Johnson of Green Bay and Andrea (Clint) Anderson of Eau Claire; grandchildren: Madison Johnson, Maxwell Johnson, and Willow Anderson; and brother James (Sharon) Rumberg. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert “Bobby” Rumberg, and lifelong friend Ron “Checkers” Peterson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Monday, August 16, 2021, from 1- 4 p.m., at Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center located at 1717 Devney Drive in Altoona. Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To offer online condolences please visit, www.chippewavalleycremation.com.