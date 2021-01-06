Charles Roger Schoch, age 81, passed away Thursday, November 18, 2020 after a short battle with cancer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph Walden and Virginia Katherine Schoch, his brother, Richard Ralph Schoch, his son-in-law, David Dunkley, and his sisters-in-law, Helene Schoch, wife of Edward, and Dolly Schoch, wife of Keith. Charles proudly served our country as a member of the United States Navy, retiring after 20 years. After retiring from the U.S. Navy, Charles would go onto have a successful career in information technology.
Charles is survived by his wife of 41 years, Barbara Schoch nee Albice; his sons, John Charles Schoch and Paull Allan Schoch and his wife, Kim; Barbara's children, Scott Thiel, Richard Thomas Thiel, and Terri Jean Dunkley; his grandchildren, Paul Allan Schoch, Cameron Gregory Schoch, Sahannon Schoch, Sam Schoch, Nicolas Sanders, Brandi Lynn Palmer and her husband, Nate, Jon Dunkley and his wife, Adri, and Justin Dunkley; great grandchildren, Camri Palmer, Sawyer Palmer, and Zada Dunkley; siblings, Edward William Schoch, David Thomas Schoch, Mary Kay Tiller and her husband, Denny, Keith James Schoch, and Kathleen Marie Geist and her husband, David, and numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.
A celebration of Charlies life will be arranged when we can all gather together after Covid restrictions are lifted. Probably in the spring or early summer.