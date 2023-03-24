Charles Schroeder
Charles Junior Schroeder, age 91, of Menomonie passed away on March 21, 2023, at Heritage of Elmwood Nursing Home.
Charles was born on October 2, 1931, to Charles and Sadie (Borchert) Schroeder, the youngest of seven children. He graduated from Menomonie High School in 1951 and married Janice Sorenson on September 26, 1953, at Peace Lutheran Church and they started married life on the family Schroeder farm in Menomonie. Charlie had an adventurous and entrepreneurial spirit who was willing to try new things. In 1956, Charlie and his two brothers, Norman and Donald (Smokey), embarked on an adventurous move to Anchorage, Alaska. Six weeks later he sent for Janice and his two girls, Sandy and Debbie. Charlie and his family homesteaded, built a log home on a beautiful mountain valley in Eagle River and they learned to dine on wild game, king crab, and salmon. He worked on the Elmendorf Air Force base in Mountain View, as an electrician. In 1961, their son Charles Robin (Rob) was born.
While in Alaska, Charlies’s passion for hunting and fishing met with many opportunities for back packing in the mountains to hunt moose, bear, sheep, goat, and caribou. Janice quickly learned to prepare all this wild game and many types of fish including salmon, trout, and halibut. Charlie and Janice gave their family the gift of love and a strong family. He spent a lot of time with his family on many outings and activities they did together. He touched people’s lives with his generosity, sense of humor, and willingness to always offer help and services to his friends, neighbors and relatives. He and his brother Smokey helped build Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Chugach where they were participating members.
After 10 years in Alaska, Charlie needed to return home for a third back operation in Rochester. The family moved back to the family farm in 1966 where he raised beef cattle and had large gardens. After a six-month recovery, he drove school bus for Menomonie Transportation from 1967-1993. With his perfect driving record and strong rapport with the children and their families, he earned the trust and respect of his riders and had quite a successful 26 year employment enjoying every minute of it.
Charlie was a member of several community organizations, including the Menomonie Moose Lodge, Dunn County Fish & Game, National Rifle Association, National Preservation Association of Alaska, and a lifetime member of Peace Lutheran Church. Charlie always promoted firearm safety and competence. With his competitive spirit, he enjoyed playing board games, cards, and lawn games like crochet, golf and badminton. He also volunteered to coach various levels of baseball for his son’s teams and never missed a game when Rob played football, baseball, or had a wrestling match. He also never missed any of his granddaughters’ games. Charlie loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing and spending time with family at his Drummond cabin.
Survivors include daughters, Sandy White of Menomonie and Debbie (Bill) Harmon of Menomonie; daughter-in-law, Bridget (Greg) Schroeder-Marshall of Menomonie; four granddaughters, which include Kelly (Scott) Goforth of Corvallis, Oregon, Morgan (Cody) Wilbur of Menomonie, Kari (Ryan) Larson of Lima, Peru, and Lexi (Mike) Kingsbury of Plover, Wisconsin. Charlie is also survived by brother-in-law, Ed Korbel, and eight great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Charles was preceded in death by his wife, Janice, of 62 years; infant daughter, Peggy Jean Schroeder; son, Charles Robin (Rob) Schroeder; and brothers and their spouses, Raleigh (Gertrude) Schroeder, Gailon/Butch (Verna) Schroeder, Norman (Laurraine) Schroeder, Donald/Smokey (Irene) Schroeder; and sisters, Della (Norman) Torgerson and June (Paul) Jorgenson. Charles was also preceded in death by brothers-in-law, Raymond (Lorraine) Sorenson, Albert (Shirley) Sorenson; and sister-in-law, Ann (Ed) Korbel.
The viewing will be held at Olson Funeral home on Monday, March 27, from 4 — 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral service at the church on Tuesday. The celebration of Charlie’s life is scheduled on Tuesday, March 28, 11 a.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, with Pastor Dave Whelan officiating. A full meal will be served afterwards with interment in Peace Lutheran Cemetery on a later date.
Memorials may be given to the Dunn County Humane Society and to the Fish and Game Youth Gun Safety Program.
The family would like to express their deep appreciation to the nurses and staff at the Heritage of Elmwood facility and St. Croix Hospice who brought great comfort in an unimaginably difficult time. We would also like to thank Dad’s primary physician Dr. Wergeland at Mayo Clinic in Eau Claire who offered numerous follow-up calls and great compassionate care.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.