Charles “Chuck” Stokes, age 69, grew up in Eau Claire’s Third Ward. He often regaled his grandkids with stories about mischievous exploits around town — playing in Putnam Park, goofing off at Little Niagara and swimming in Half Moon Lake. He fondly remembered time spent with aunts, uncles, grandparents, and cousins. A favorite aunt who picked him up for adventures, Gloria Ganther, still lives in Eau Claire. Chuck also found great joy in conversations with his only sister, Melissa Pribbenow, about faith and his nephew Aaron Stokes was a constant source of pride and joy. Chuck graduated from Memorial High School in 1970, and continued to maintain and treasure many of his high school friendships. He could be found each fall spending time with his good buddy, Pat Koehler, in the woods of Northern Wisconsin.
Chuck met the first love of his life, Sharon Schulenberg, in the halls at Memorial High School. Their marriage in 1972, gifted Chuck with a father and mother-in-law, Wally and Delores Schulenberg, who provided a model for hard work, integrity, and service to the community. Chuck and Sharon’s marriage was quickly followed by the birth of three children: Angela Stokes, Heidi Calchera (Jeff), and Arizona Heeren (Tyler). Chuck was an excellent father, who believed and taught his daughters that girls can do anything. He adored his seven grandchildren: Scout Stokes; Keagan, Carson and Kylee Calchera; and Riley, Cal and Tucker Heeren. And they adored him in return. As a grandfather, Chuck modeled how to show up for others, love generously, act justly — and not take yourself too seriously. He also taught his grandkids that M&Ms, Cheetos and root beer make a great breakfast!
Chuck worked as a carpenter for more than 33 years. After retiring, he filled his days to the brim cheering on his grandchildren in a variety of activities, volunteering in the community, playing golf with friends, fishing, and visiting with his neighbors. He met the second love of his life, Darlene Cornell, and delighted in her friendship, appreciated her wisdom, and was grateful to be a recipient of her grace.
Chuck believed you should have more life in your days than days in your life. His life was touched by many people, often through the simple act of a good conversation over coffee. He celebrated 40 years of sobriety this past April and was grateful every day for the support he received from the local AA community. He would be the first to say that each of us is more than the worst thing we’ve ever done.
Chuck passed away Tuesday after a terrible battle with cancer. The family will forever be grateful to the care given to him by Dr. Binu Phillips.
A celebration of Chuck’s life will be held Saturday, August 21, at Owen Park. Food and fellowship will begin at 2 p.m. with stories and memory sharing starting at 3:30 p.m. If you wish to send a memorial, please send it to the Feed My People Food Bank where Chuck enjoyed volunteering for many years.
The true measure
of our character is
how we treat the poor,
the disfavored,
the accused,
the incarcerated
and the condemned
-Bryan Stevenson