Charles “Tom” Elwood Thompson, 74, of Eau Claire passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health Systems in Eau Claire.

On January 10th, 2023, we lost a great partner. If you’re off on an adventure, you’d like Charles (Tom) Thompson at your side, whether you are hiking the base of Mount Rainier, scuba diving Puget Sound, surf casting the Gulf of Mexico, moose hunting in Alaska, or crewing a sailboat in the Pacific Ocean near San Diego. Tom was a good partner for a little league baseball team as their catcher, downhill skiing, trap shooting, upland game hunting with friends and their dogs, or building and paddling a cedar strip canoe.

