Charles (Chuck) Vernon Van Blaricom, 66, of Osseo, Wisconsin died on April 24, 2023 in Rochester, Minnesota after a long illness.
He was born January 25th, 1957 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Wesley and Toni (Dahl) Van Blaricom. He married Patti Jo Steinke on May 19th, 1988. To this union a son, Samuel Charles, was born.
Chuck served in the US Army from March, 1977 until March, 1983 when he received an honorable discharge. Chuck had many jobs, but spent most of his time at Midwest Farm Supply in Osseo and Anibas Silo and Equipment of Arkansaw, Wisconsin.
“BBC” (Big Buck Chuck) was an avid hunter and fisherman; shooting a 10 point buck this past winter.
Chuck is survived by his wife Patti; son Sam (Kristin); grandson Waylon and granddaughter Quinn; mother, Toni Dahl; brothers Del Van Blaricom of Osseo and Greg (Bonnie) Van Blaricom of Janesville; sisters Coco Olson and Denise (Eric) Johnson of Osseo; sister-in-law Ginger (Dave) Fleming of Woodbury, MN; brother-in-law Jerry (Mary) Green of Elk Mound; and also many nieces, nephews, friends, and farmers.
He is preceded in death by his father Wesley.
A huge thank you to the staff of Mayo Health System for the wonderful, loving care.
A private family service with military honors will be held at St. Luke’s Lutheran Cemetery in Foster, Wisconsin. This will be followed by a celebration of life at the Foster Bar on April 29th, 2023 at 2pm.
The Schiefelbein Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, 715-597-3711.
