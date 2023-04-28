Van Blaircom, Charles picture.jpg

Charles (Chuck) Vernon Van Blaricom, 66, of Osseo, Wisconsin died on April 24, 2023 in Rochester, Minnesota after a long illness.

He was born January 25th, 1957 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin to Wesley and Toni (Dahl) Van Blaricom. He married Patti Jo Steinke on May 19th, 1988. To this union a son, Samuel Charles, was born.

