Charles Paul Wolford, age 77 of Altoona, passed away at home on Tuesday, September 7, 2021.
Charles was born in Springfield, Illinois on January 16, 1944 to Claude and Ruth Wolford. After high school he moved to Louisiana and learned how to cook. Charles moved back to Wisconsin and met Kathleen Zebell. They married in Webster, North Dakota on August 4, 1980.
Family was important and always came first. He enjoyed fishing, camping, going on walks, sitting on his porch and watching anything regarding Big Foot/ Sasquatch on TV.
Charles is survived by his sons: Charles Wolford II, David Peterson and Richard Peterson; grandchildren: Gavin, Kloee, Natalie Alyvya and Skylyann; sister Kris Gater; nephews: Justin Gater and Nathan Gater; the Hemmingson family; and constant companion, his dog Leo.
He is preceded in death by his parents and wife Kathleen on February 1, 2008.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona from 10:00 until 1:00 p.m. Inurnment will take place at the Evergreen Cemetery in Colfax.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.
