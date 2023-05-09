Yunghans, Charles obit photo.jpg

Rev. Dr. Charles Yunghans of Rochester died Saturday May 6, 2023, at Edenbrook Nursing Home where he had resided for the past 2 years.

Charles was born in Oak Park, Illinois on August 9, 1946, to Ernst and Elenore (Kirchner) Yunghans. He was baptized September 2, 1946, in Grace Lutheran Church, River Forest, Illinois. He was confirmed in Fort Wayne, Indiana in 1960 and graduated from Concordia Lutheran High School, Fort Wayne, IN in 1964. In May of 1968, he graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Wartburg College, Waverly, IA; he also attended Concordia Senior College, Fort Wayne, IN from 1968-1969.

