Charles “Chuck” Zabrowski, 72, of Eau Claire, passed away Friday, August 20, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Chuck was born July 13, 1949, to the late Leo and Mary (Gabrys) Zaborowski. Following his graduation from Gilman High School, he attended UW – Eau Claire, graduating in 1971 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education. Chuck worked at a variety of places, including Link Brothers Inc. in Minong, WI, teaching social studies and coaching football in Elk Mound, and manufacturing Woodchuck and Firepower furnaces. However, he spent most of his career selling trucks for Northwest International in Eau Claire. He retired in 2007. Chuck married Karen Jacobson in 1972. Together they had 2 children, Angela Marie and Daniel Charles.
Chuck was an avid Civil War scholar and collector; he gave many presentations to schools, clubs and organizations. Chuck loved to travel and spend time with his family. He always said the best word in the English language is “Dad.” The next best words were “Uncle Chuck.” Chuck will be remembered for his kind and gregarious nature, his optimistic outlook, his faith, his steadfast friendships and his love for his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Karen; his children, Angie and Dan Zabrowski; sister, Karen (Fred) Stendel; 25 nieces and nephews; 41 great-nieces and nephews; and about a dozen great-great nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the Oncology Department at Mayo Clinic Health Systems for their compassionate care.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00Am on Thursday, August 26, 2021, at St. James the Greater Catholic Church, 2502 11th St, Eau Claire, WI, with Father Tom Krieg officiating. Visitation will be from 4:00PM to 7:00PM on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at the WEST CHAPEL of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, WI, and a WALK THRU visitation will begin one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in Lakeview Cemetery, Eau Claire. Masks would be appreciated.