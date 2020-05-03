Charlie A. Clark, 81, of Lake Hallie, passed away from ALS on Friday, May 1, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family and under the care of Heartland Hospice.
Charlie was born April 26, 1939 in Eau Claire, WI to George and Agnes (Sindler) Clark. He was a 1957 graduate of Eau Claire Sr. High. He married Marilyn Stephens in 1958, and they later divorced. In 1990, he met Rita Schuh and they were married on February 5, 1993 in Eau Claire.
He is survived by his Wife, Rita of Lake Hallie; Children, Tracy (Calvin) Craker of Fall Creek, Kenny (Kathy) Clark of Strum, Gary (Mary) Clark of Auburndale, IA, Lisa (Mark) Califf, Tina (Bill) Schuh, Tressa Mizer, Lana (Dylan) Leonard, Tonya (Corey) Jahnke all of Eau Claire, Leo (Kim) Schuh of Rock Falls, Amy Jo (Mark) Ojibway of Hayward; 23 Grandchildren and 22 Great Grandchildren; Brother, James (Joyce) Clark of Altoona, several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and his guard cat Missy whom he adored.
He is preceded in death by his Parents, Daughter, Tami Erickson and Brother, George Clark.
Charlie was a life-long truck driver. He was an avid outdoorsman, riding motorcycles and loved to hunt and spend time at the cabin in Fairchild with his family. Charlie enjoyed his time spent in Grand Marais, MN and Rockport, TX as a “Winter Texan” with his wife Rita.
Charlie collected rocks of all shapes and sizes. He had a passion for all things outdoors and loved spending time in Hayward and learning Native American history from his son in law, Mark. He cherished his time spent with his daughter Tracy in Texas this last winter walking on the beach and picking up shells. Charlie will be remembered for sharing his stories from “years ago” and enjoying any type of vanilla ice cream.
A memorial mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Eau Claire at a later date.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services – Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be left for the family and service information will be posted when announced at www.chippewavalleycremation.com