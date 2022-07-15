Charlotte M. Cartwright, age 91, of Menomonie, WI passed away Thursday, June 30, 2022, at The Neighbors of Dunn County.
She was born on November 25, 1930, to James and Gertrude (Pierce) Whitney in the ferry house on the Chippewa River. Charlotte was the second of eight children and grew up in the Elk Mound area. She graduated from Elk Mound High School in 1950.
On October 25, 1951, Charlotte married Marvin Cartwright and they spent 60 happy years together until Marv’s passing in 2011.
Charlotte worked as a bookkeeper at the American National Bank in Eau Claire, the Print Shop in Elk Mound, and she and Marv were parents to 17 foster children.
Charlotte is survived by her loving family; daughters, Yolanda (Jan) Rousey and Jennie (Dan) McLeod; two granddaughters, Katie Rousey (Brad Mischler) and Danika (Shamma) Hickling; three great-granddaughters, Braelyn and Briley Mischler and Kyla Hickling. She is further survived by her six siblings, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband Marv; her parents; a sister Shirley Gordon and niece Cheryl Brumfield.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Neighbors of Dunn County for their love and devoted care, and to two special women in her life, Kelly Sue Vandever and Kala Gorell.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Bus Fund at The Neighbors of Dunn County.
We love you mom, and we miss you.
A Celebration of Life will be held from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Elk Mound, WI. Burial will be in Waneka Cemetery in the Town of Spring Brook, Dunn Co. WI. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI is serving the family.