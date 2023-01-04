Charlotte Ann Robinson (Call), age 85 of Osseo, passed away Sunday, December 25th, 2022 at Care Partners Memory Care in Altoona, due to complications of Lewy Body Dementia.

Charlotte was born on October 26, 1937 to Bernhart and Blanche Call (Queerer); and grew up with her brothers Donald and John in Osseo, WI. She graduated from Osseo High School in 1956. Charlotte married Warren Robinson on June 6, 1959 and they raised 4 daughters in Osseo. Charlotte worked at the Eau Claire Paper Mill as a secretary prior to marriage. After raising her daughters, she went back to work as a food service worker at the Osseo Elementary and High Schools. Charlotte loved to spend time with her family. Homemade meals and baked goods were her love language. Her other favorite past times included knitting, sewing, canning, and reading. Charlotte will be remembered for being a wonderful wife, mother, grandma, sister, and friend to many.

