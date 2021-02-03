Charlotte Carolyn Thorson, age 98 of Eleva passed away Saturday, January 30, 2021 at her residence. She was born in Durand, Wisconsin December 9, 1922, the daughter of Edith (Pichler) and Phillip Weisenbeck.
Charlotte is survived by her children, Donald (Lynn) Hilliard of Findlay, Illinois, Jerry Hilliard of Wisconsin Rapids, Scott Thorson of Eleva, daughter-in-law, Judy Hilliard of Sandy, Oregon, six grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and one sister Virgil Tiffany of Alma. She is preceded in death by her parents, husbands Allan Hilliard, Wallace Thorson, two sons, infant Daniel and Larry Hilliard, two sisters, Irene Brantner and Buelah Schutz.
Special thanks to Sheila and Paula for their great care of our mother.
Charlotte will be laid to rest in the spring beside her first husband Allan at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Mondovi. No services will be held at this time.
The Kjentvet-Smith Funeral Home has been entrusted with the final arrangements.