Patricia Irene “Patt” Chenier, age 79, of Hastings, MN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 following a battle with dementia.

Patricia Irene O’Brien was born in Faribault, MN on February 1, 1943 to Edward D. and Irene (Swinton) O’Brien. The first of four children, Patricia was raised in Faribault. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing (R.N.) at the College of St. Teresa in Winona, MN in 1965. Patt was united in marriage to Philip Chenier on August 20, 1966 in Faribault. They resided in Chicago for three years and moved to St. Paul, MN in 1969. In 1970 they moved to Eau Claire, WI where they worked and raised four children. In retirement they moved to Hastings, MN in 2005.

