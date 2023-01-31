Patricia Irene “Patt” Chenier, age 79, of Hastings, MN passed away peacefully on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 following a battle with dementia.
Patricia Irene O’Brien was born in Faribault, MN on February 1, 1943 to Edward D. and Irene (Swinton) O’Brien. The first of four children, Patricia was raised in Faribault. She received her Bachelor of Science degree in nursing (R.N.) at the College of St. Teresa in Winona, MN in 1965. Patt was united in marriage to Philip Chenier on August 20, 1966 in Faribault. They resided in Chicago for three years and moved to St. Paul, MN in 1969. In 1970 they moved to Eau Claire, WI where they worked and raised four children. In retirement they moved to Hastings, MN in 2005.
Patt worked in nursing in Chicago and Evanston, IL, and in Eau Claire, WI for many years at the County Center of Care. She was very active in pro-life work for fifty years and won the Gospel of Life Award from the Diocese of La Crosse in 1997. She was a caring, loving, mother and grandmother who especially loved to have family close by and looked forward to being present at all the activities of children and grandchildren. She liked reading, sewing, and craft work.
Patt was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Robert O’Brien and Susanne Beatty.
Patt is survived by her husband of 56 years, Phil; children, Robert Chenier of Coon Rapids, MN, Caroline Easton of Folsom, CA, Ann (Jonathan) Kopecky of Rosemount, MN, and Donna (Michael) Matuszewski of Eagan, MN; grandchildren, Rachel (Corey) Easton-Midura, Michaela, Kenneth, Ryan, and Lydia Easton; Margaret, Thomas, Teresa, Lucy, Monica, and Daniel Kopecky; and Grace, Elizabeth, Joseph, Mary, and Veronica Matuszewski; and her brother, Edward F. O’Brien.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Total LifeCare Center of Hastings or Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 2035 15th St. W. in Hastings. A visitation will be held an hour prior to Mass at the church. A luncheon will immediately follow the service. Private interment at a later time will be at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Cemetery.
