Cheryl Jean Anderson, 66, received her angel wings on Thursday April 28, 2022. She was born July 20, 1955, to Phillip and Marlene (Olson) Stevens in Eau Claire.
After 3 long years of battling an incurable blood cancer, multiple myeloma, she is now free of constant pain.
Cheryl ran a family business with her mother and sisters, Take n Bake Pizza in Eau Claire, where they made many friends and memories. She then went on to work for United Health Care for 19 years. In 2013 she moved to MN to be closer to her grandchildren.
Cheryl was a very proud and nurturing mother and grandmother — she wanted nothing more than to care for them all and just be in their presence. She loved cooking and baking and filling everyone’s belly with her amazing home cooked food. No one ever left her kitchen hungry.
Cheryl is survived by her husband, Tom, her children, Jennifer (Dayton) Tvrdik and Lisa (Dave) Benkowski; five grandchildren, Amber, Anna, Morgan Benkowski, Avery and Ally Tvrdik; her sisters, Sue (Butch) Pinkert, and Lori (Jeff) Miland; her brother, Mike (Martie) Stevens. She is further survived by several nieces, nephews and many friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Phillip and Marlene Stevens and her in-laws, Melvin Anderson, and Jim and Ellie Suggitt, and her sister in-law Amy Malvin. We will miss her more than words can say.
A funeral service will be held at 3pm on Friday, May 6, 2022 at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 First Ave., Eau Claire with Pastor Jacqui Thone officiating. Visitation will be held from 1-3pm at the funeral home prior to the service.
Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral & Cremation Services is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.lenmarkfh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Cheryl Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.