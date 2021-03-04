Cheryl Ann Karr was a loving wife, mom, yamma, daughter and sister. She was more than a cherished friend to many; an extension of their families. Cheryl never met a stranger. She lit up a room with her smile and lived in the moment. Her laugh was unmistakable and absolutely contagious.
Cheryl fiercely loved her grand-babies and they have a unique spunk about them because of her fun and vibrant spirit. Like for many of us, she was their favorite person. She was more than a mother to her girls. She was their biggest fan and most loyal friend, almost to a fault.
She loved spending the WI summer months entertaining friends and family at the cabin… she was addicted to lake life and sunshine.
Cheryl is survived by her husband Gregg, daughters Niki (Shahid) and Mandi (John), grandchildren Karson and Aliah, parents Tom and Wilma, and sister Jayne. In addition to a number of aunts, uncles and cousins. Cheryl is preceded in death by her brother Kenny, maternal grandparents (Kenneth L. and Marguerite M. Fitzgerald), and paternal grandparents (Lester J. and Pearl M. Jacobson).
Funeral Services for Cheryl will be held at 11AM on Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Shuda Funeral Chapel — 3200 Stanley St., Stevens Point, WI. Chaplain Mark Lewis of Ascension will officiate. Friends and family may gather to share memories from 9-11AM on Friday at the funeral chapel. Burial will be held at Prairie View Cemetery — Lake Hallie, WI. There will not be a Committal Service at the gravesite, but anyone with a Cheryl memory to share, please join us.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to https://www.camphopeforkids.org/support-camp-hope
