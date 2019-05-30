Cheryl Klitzke

Cheryl Lee Klitzke was born to Lyle & Bernice (Ludtke) Bilderback on October 12, 1946, in Eau Claire, WI. Heaven welcomed her home on May 27, 2019.
As a loving mother and consummate homemaker, she enjoyed baking, sewing, handicrafts, and everything related to making a house into a beautiful, welcoming home. Reading and country music were two of Cheryl’s passions along with helping people in need, especially veterans of the United States Armed Services.
Cheryl graduated in 1965 from Memorial High School in Eau Claire, WI before attending Olivet Nazarene University in Kankakee, IL. Faith was a guiding light in Cheryl’s life; and, she was an active member of the Nazarene and Wesleyan churches in the area during her lifetime.
Cheryl was preceded in death by her parents, her infant daughter, Robin Chantel Pollock, and her first husband, Daniel Pollock. She is survived by her sisters, Vicki (Terry) Darling of Rock Falls, WI and Linda Bilderback of Altoona, WI, as well as daughter Michele (Dan) Dalton and grandson Joseph Dalton of Altoona, WI, daughter Tiffany Siaffa of Altoona, WI, and stepdaughter Kristine (Matt) Froseth of Eleva, WI. Cheryl also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and honorary grandchildren along with a great nephew. She is also survived by former husbands James Hoff of Eau Claire, WI and H.W. Klitzke of Osseo, WI.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Peg Bowden of Fond du Lac, WI for her outstanding friendship ‐ especially her extraordinary support during Cheryl’s last days. You can shed tears that she is gone; or, you can smile because she lived.
A celebration of life will be held for Cheryl on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at 4 p.m. at Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, 535 S. Hillcrest Parkway, Altoona, WI. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Private interment will be held at Brunswick Cemetery in Eau Claire, WI.
