Cheryl Knudsen

Cheryl A. Knudsen, age 74, of Eau Claire, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at home under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice and her loving family.
Cheryl was born on March 5, 1945, in Eau Claire, to the late Ralph and Evelyn (Pope) Lewis. She attended both Regis and Memorial High Schools, graduating in 1963. Cheryl married Linus Knudsen on April 26, 1969, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Eau Claire. She stayed home with her children and kept a home. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She kept faith in God and held her strong beliefs close. Cheryl and Linus traveled to many places, including Florida, Las Vegas and Bosnia. She enjoyed playing cards in her card club, calling Bingo numbers at Sacred Heart and St. Olaf Catholic Churches, bird watching and being with her family.
Her family would like to thank Kris at St. Joseph’s Hospice for the kind care she gave to Cheryl and her family.
The family would appreciate Masses said for Cheryl.
Cheryl is survived by her husband of 50 years, Linus; children, Richard McDowell of Los Angeles, CA, Lori Knudsen of Eau Claire, Debbie (Daryl) Johnson of Corpus Christi, TX, Tami Knudsen of Petoskey, MI; grandchildren, Noah and Kaiden Johnson and Myriah Knudsen; siblings, Sue Mikesell, Steve Lewis, Randi (Larry) Nelson, David Lewis, Mary Frase; sister-in-law, Marge Lewis; and many other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Phil, Bill, Ron, Paul, and Michael Lewis.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 416 N. Dewey Street, Eau Claire, with Father Brian Jazdzewski presiding. A visitation will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the Rosary at 6:45 p.m. at the WEST CHAPEL of Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 1405 N. Clairemont Ave, Eau Claire, and again one half hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery, Eau Claire.
To express online condolences, please visit www.lenmarkfh.com.