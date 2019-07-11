Chester DeJongh

Chester Gale DeJongh of Cornell peacefully went to meet his Dear Redeemer at his home on July 5, 2019.
Chet was born December 11, 1933 in Grand Rapids, MI to Magdalene (Prins) and Robert DeJongh. After graduating in 1952 from Sexton High School in Lansing, Mich., he attended his self-proclaimed “A” school, Michigan State, receiving his doctorate degree in Veterinary Medicine in 1958.
He started his vet career in Cornell alongside his friend/classmate Art Jarvis when they inquired of the state where there was a need for a vet in Wisconsin. Initially, there was only enough work for one, so Chet worked for the Tuberculosis Eradication Program. Later he returned to Cornell where he did vet work until 1996.
On September 3, 1960, he married Sharon Rivard. They were blessed with three children, David, Kurt and Susan along with fostering Duane, Jane and Lois. Over the years he became known as Chet the Vet to farmers and a large part of the area who appreciated his sense of humor and strong work ethic.
Chet spent years serving on the Cornell School Board and Church Council at Our Savior’s Lutheran. You could often find Chet in the sports scene — whether it was playing fast-pitch softball or watching his Spartans, Badgers, Packers and Brewers.
But some of his favorite times were being a spectator at his children’s and grandchildren’s events. He was faithfully in the stands — cheering, coaching and reffing all at the same time. You could also find Chet hunting, snowmobiling, boating and at 9:30 drinking coffee and shaking dice with his buddies.
Strong in his faith, Chet served his Lord through his care for the pets and livestock of his veterinary clients and in his love for his family. He often quoted Philippians 1:21, “to me the only important thing about living is Christ and dying would be my reward.”
Chet is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Sharon, and his children David (Shelley), Kurt (Barbara) and Susan (Paul). Also survived by his grandchildren-Addyson, Bryce, Stephanie (Adam), Rachel, Molly, Sydney (Jonah), Jay and great-grandchild Gabriel. Other surviving family include his sister Donna (Arlen), sister-in-law Inez and many other in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
Chet was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jerry, as well as father-in-law and mother-in-law Stephen and Evelyn Rivard.
A funeral service to celebrate Chester’s life will be held at 11 am Monday, July 15, 2019 at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Cornell, with Pastor Vern Weeks officiating. Visitation will be at the church Sunday, July 14, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Monday. The committal service will be privately held at a later date at the Cornell Cemetery.
Memorials are preferred to Our Savior’s Lutheran Church Building Fund and Eau Claire Mayo Clinic Health System-Hospice.
A special thanks to Cheryl, Val and Karrie of the Eau Claire Mayo Hospice for their dedication to our family.
