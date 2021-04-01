Chester H. Steele, 80, was called to be with his Lord and Savior, passing peacefully at home on March 29, 2021, in his hometown of Fall Creek, WI. The youngest son of Crit and Pearl Steele, Chester was born in Hamilton, Ohio on June 29, 1940. On Sept. 16, 1959, he married the love of his life, Rita Cooper.
A jack-of-all-trades, Chester worked diligently in a variety of careers to support his growing family. This included many years of dairy farming, which provided great family bonding time and almost enough work to keep his kids out of trouble during their teen years. After he retired from farming, he carried out such idle projects as building a house and a shop, then started a woodworking business. He also used his handyman skills to help with maintenance at his church for as long as his health allowed. He was a man who enjoyed building rocking chairs for other people, but was rarely seen sitting in one himself. He much preferred building relationships with friends and neighbors and looking for opportunities to help others. Chester could usually find the humor in any situation and insisted that his jokes were worth repeating. Although he enjoyed playing a good practical joke on those he knew well, he often presented a reserved, quiet and more studious nature.
As a God-fearing man, Chester lived out his belief that if you want to be great in God’s kingdom, you must learn to be the servant of all. And that he was, in whatever capacity he was needed. For over four decades, Chester delved deeply into his passion for studying the word of God and enjoyed teaching those truths to others through weekly bible studies held in his home. Nothing gave him greater joy than sharing the good news of eternal life through Jesus Christ. In the later years of his life, not even a diagnosis of Parkinsons was able to halt his teaching, nor did he complain of its impact on his life. The very time of his passing, 3:16 a.m., served as his final bible message to all: (John 3:16) “For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in Him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”
Besides his wife of 61 years, Rita Steele, Chester is survived by six children: Michael (Laura) Steele, of Fall Creek; Pearl (Ronald) Mattfield, of Anchorage, AK; Stephanie (Brian) Noonan, of Philomath, OR; Sheila (Jesse) Cote, of Addison, MI; Mathew Steele, of Fall Creek, WI; and Elizabeth (Chris) Elder, of Big Lake, AK. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Chester was preceded in death by his sons, David and Gary; and his siblings, Marie, Gene, John and James (Jim).
There will be a visitation in Chester’s memory on Good Friday, April 2, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home in Augusta, from 10:00-12:00 a.m., followed by a private family burial at the cemetery on County Road N, adjoining the family property.
online condolences can be left at www.andersonfhaugusta.com .