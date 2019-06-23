Chips T. Taylor, died June 14, 2019 at home under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice. He was born in Eau Claire on October 3, 1945 to the late Myron and Ruby Taylor. Chips grew up in Ladysmith and graduated from Ladysmith High in 1964. He went on to receive a vocational degree in business from Eau Claire Technical College. He married Cindy Kaczmarczyk on March 19, 2002.
Chips worked for a number of places before he started his own business: Chippewa Auto and Marine. He operated that business for 25 years. Chips enjoyed boating and vintage cars.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy Taylor of Chippewa Falls, one son, Daren Taylor of Chippewa Falls, one grandson, Craig, one great granddaughter, Naomi, one brother, Pat (Mary) Taylor of Illinois, one sister, Jill Taylor of Minnesota.
A memorial service will be held at 6:30 PM on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at the Plombon Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5 PM until time of service. Inurnment will take place in Evergreen Cemetery at a later date.