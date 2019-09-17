Chris Anderson

Chris E. Anderson, 72, of Eau Claire, passed away on Saturday, September 14th at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.
Chris was born on June 22nd, 1947 in Eau Claire, WI to the late Harold (Hon) and Winifred (Mickelson) Anderson. He graduated from Memorial High School in 1966. On February 14th, 1970 he married Vicki Orr.
After graduating high school Chris began working at Uniroyal before enlisting in the U.S. Army in December of 1967. He was a member of the 101st Airborne Division and served in Vietnam until November of 1968. When he returned from Vietnam he went back to working at Uniroyal until its closing in 1991. After the closing of Uniroyal, Chris opened his own automotive shop called Anderson Automotive, which was located on Eddy Lane. Anderson Automotive was sold on June 1st, 2015. In his early years of marriage Chris was drag racing at Amber Green every Sunday. He first raced with his 1969 green Camaro, then later with his 1965 Chevrolet Chevelle Classic 300 station wagon. Chris and Vicki had two daughters, Traci and Monne. When they were older Chris turned himself into the best scene builder assistant for the Eau Claire Children’s Theatre. He worked diligently back stage for 7 years while his girls worked and performed. It was a great family experience. In his retirement he enjoyed golfing more than ever. The absolute thrill of his life was being Papa to three little girls.
Chris is survived by his wife, Vicki; daughters Monne of Eau Claire, and Traci (Michael) Stinebrink of Rhinelander; the loves of his life, his granddaughters Piper, Quinn, and Isla; brothers-in-law Roger Orr of Cornell, and Jim Arwood of Phoenix, AZ; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Hon and Winifred Anderson; sisters and brothers-in-law Judy and Curt Anderson, Sharon and John Hanke, Lynne and Dan Bryant, and Jean Arwood.
A gathering to celebrate Chris’s life will be on Wednesday, September 18th, at 11:30 at Wild Ridge Golf Course, which is located at 3647 Kane Rd, Eau Claire.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin is serving the family.