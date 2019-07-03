Christiaan K. Bei, the man known for, “being able to sell snow to an eskimo”, left this earth too early after a brief, but courageous, battle with cancer on June 30th, 2019 with his loving family by his side.
He was born on June 21st, 1959 and grew up in Wautoma in the loving home of Anthony and Virginia Bei.
As the upbeat salesmen he was, he moved to the Chippewa Valley area in 1997 and spent most of his career at Steenberg Homes.
Chris married his wife Lisa, whom he often referred to as ‘My Bride’, on July 26th, 2002 in Eau Claire, WI. They took every chance they had to get out for an adventure. Two of their fondest trips were to Niagara Falls and Mackinac Island. However, you’d often find them in the Hayward area camping with their best friends, Jim and Kathy Hron.
Chris was a devoted husband and father who lived for his wife and kids. When he wasn’t talking with one of his daughters, Melissa or Danielle, trying to solve the world’s problems, there was a good chance you’d find him on the lake catching walleye for that night’s dinner or out in his shop tinkering around with one of his latest projects. Of course, ending every night in his favorite chair snuggling with his pup, Bella, cheering on the Packers or the Brewers with his son, Bryce. He was always down for a good game of poker or participating in cribbage tournaments with his son, Brady.
Chris led by example when raising his kids; he would’ve given the shirt off his back for anyone in need. His son Martin’s fondest memory with his dad was going fishing as a kid. With so many children, he managed to love them each equally and celebrated each of their achievements as his own. But he never hesitated to sprint out in his underwear to shush the kids at night when they were getting too rowdy. Of all his titles, his proudest was ‘Papa Chris’. Being a grandfather was his most cherished role. Chris was always smiling and lit up during every conversation, but he shone a little brighter and smiled a little bigger when spoiling his grandbabies. He was a charismatic, influential, out-going, hard-working, family man taken too early. Chris’s family will continue to celebrate the lives that he helped mold; and forever changed with his.
He is survived by: his ‘Bride’ Lisa. Children: Melissa (Jon) Schuster, Bryce Smetana, Danielle (Zach) Weber, Martin (Melissa Daugherty) Bei, and Brady (Katie Bohn) Smetana. Grandchildren: Maverick, Layla, Brynlee, Auburn, Serenity, and Keeva. Siblings: David Bei, Brad (Paula) Hottenstine, and Mary Posorske, as well as, numerous nephews, nieces, and cousins. In-laws: Michelle (Paul) Anderson, Anna Schwartz, and Judy (Richard) Marcellis. Former wife: Vicky Borgens.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Anthony and Virginia Bei; brother, Rick Bei; sister, Linda Niphous; and father-in-law, Richard Krumviede.
Services are to be held at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, July 4 at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. Jim Hron will be officiating. Burial to follow at Prairie View Cemetery in the village of Lake Hallie.
Friends may call from 9 a.m. until the time of services at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday at the funeral home.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com