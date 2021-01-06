Christian “Chris” Camilo Schauer, age 20, of Marshfield, died tragically on Tuesday, December 29, 2020. Chris was born on July 30, 2000, in Florencia, Colombia. He and his sister Kerly were adopted by Connie and Neil Schauer in November 2003 when Chris was three.
Chris was currently attending the Marshfield Alternative High School to complete his diploma. He had a passion for skateboarding and a great sense of humor. Chris could make people laugh while telling stories, exaggerated or not. He was known for having an infectious smile and making friends easily. He also enjoyed playing basketball with his buddies and video gaming. After finishing his high school education, he planned on attending technical college to learn welding. He looked forward to eventually having a family of his own. Chris loved kids.
He is survived by his parents, Connie and Neil; his siblings, Tiffany (David) Dodds of Sandy, UT, Matt (Emily) Kelley of Las Vegas, NV, Marc (Tiffani) Kelley of Powell, TN, Kerly (Boone) Woolsey of Eau Claire, and Ryan Schauer of UW-Oshkosh; his nieces and nephews, Everett, Roland, Theodore, Lincoln, Ashton, Sebastian, Natalia, Kyson, Tavin, Tarreyn, Wyatt, and Thomas.
He is further survived by his aunts and uncles, Dan Knowlton, Carol (Joe) Hebert, Pam Bunge, Connie (Don) Finch all of Eau Claire; Kay (Jim) Schumacher of Fall Creek and Mike (Lorie) Schauer of Ellsworth; his maternal grandmother, Jean Knowlton of Eau Claire and his paternal grandmother, Loretta Schauer of Fall Creek. He is also survived by numerous cousins, other relatives, friends, and his beloved cats.
Chris was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Bruce Knowlton; his paternal grandfather, Roy Schauer; and family friend Deb Feind who he always called his “second” mom.
Family and friends are invited to gather on Thursday, January 7, 2021, at Life Tributes Funeral Home in Spencer from 4 PM until 8 PM. A funeral service to celebrate Chris’s life will be held on Friday, January 8, 2021, at Smith Funeral Chapel in Eau Claire at 2 PM with visitation starting at 1 PM. Chris will be laid to rest in Prairie View Cemetery in Lake Hallie. In lieu of flowers, memorials are being accepted by his family to establish a scholarship in Chris’ name. Arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share memories and condolences.