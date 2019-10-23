Christiane T. Karis
April 26, 1939 — October 23, 2018
In Remembrance on the 1st Anniversary of Her Passing
Chris was born in Berlin, Germany to Adolf and Liselotte (Ultsch) Gehring. Her father died a few years after her birth. When she was 3, in the midst of WWII, her family fled Berlin and resettled in Ingolstadt, Germany. Her mother briefly remarried and had a son, Manuel (“Mano”) Thomas.
At 17, Chris enrolled in interpreter school in Coburg, Germany to study English and French. While in school, she met William P. Tradewell, an American in the military. They married in 1958. When she was 19, Chris left Germany for America. She and her husband moved to Milwaukee, eventually buying a house in Whitefish Bay, a suburb. They had 3 children.
In 1976, the family moved to Menomonie so that her husband could complete his UW Stout education. Two years later, she and her husband were divorced. Chris also enrolled at Stout and graduated in 1981 with a Home Economics Education degree. Not having grown up in the American school system, she considered this to be one of her proudest accomplishments.
Chris remarried in 1982 to Sylvester (“Bud”) E. Karis. After 12 years of marriage, they divorced and in 1994, Chris purchased a mobile home in Birch Terrace, Highway 25 in Menomonie. She lived there for 22 years before moving in 2016 to The Oaks in Menomonie.
Chris was an avid bridge player. She loved flowers, always tending to a small garden outside her house. She loved to take long, vigorous walks, especially along the Red Cedar Trail, and did so frequently. She was a devoted member of Curves in Menomonie, a fitness club for women. She enjoyed hand stitching and created several beautiful tablecloths. She kept a small collection of Hummel figurines.
Chris passed away in her home at The Oaks and was later cremated. She is survived by her 3 children, Michael C. Tradewell and Lisa A. Tradewell of Minneapolis, and Stephan W. Tradewell of Chicago, and by 5 grandchildren. She is survived by her brother’s 3 children (and their children) in Ingolstadt, Germany. A memorial service was held at The Oaks on November 25, 2018.