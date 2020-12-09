Christine Best, 87, of Mondovi passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Sacred Heart Hospital. Christine was born on August 30, 1933 to Arthur and Florence Wicke in Westboro, Wisconsin. She was a homemaker and lived much of her life in the country in the Eau Claire/Mondovi area.
Christine is survived by her children, Michael Best of Mondovi, Linda Feeney-Schroeder (David) of Eau Claire, Jeff Best of Eau Claire, Tony Best of Mondovi, Mark Best (Pam) of Mondovi, Beverly Kohanek (Ed) of Eau Claire, and Larry Broome of Texas. Christine (GG) had many grandchildren, Nikki, Jeremy, Dylan, Bill, Jessica, Jennifer, Ryan, Lisa, Nick, April, Christina, Christa, Amber, and Stacy. She also had many great-grandchildren and one great-great- grandchild. Christine (Teena) is survived by two sisters, Alice Lomatsch and Rose Noller.
Christine was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Best; sisters, Ida, Leona, Betty; and brothers, Joe and Norman.
She enjoyed spending time with family and friends at Rock Falls Baptist church and Heatherwood Assisted Living. She liked to read, play games, do crossword puzzles, listen to music, watch TV, and create craft projects.
Christine will be interred at Rock Falls cemetery at a later date. Private family services will be held on December 19th at 1:00. Friends and family may leave condolences online at www.smithfuneralec.com.