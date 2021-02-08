Christine M. Enger, age 71, passed away Wednesday, February 3, 2021, after a brief illness.
Chris was born August 27, 1949, in Chicago to Fred & Cleo (Schmidt) Warteman. She spent much of her youth in Eau Claire and attended St. Olaf Grade School and Regis High School. She received her bachelor’s degree in Vocational Rehabilitation at UW Stout where she later worked for many years in the Financial Aid office, retiring in 2004 as Assistant Director. On June 8, 1968, she married John K Enger, whom she was totally devoted to.
Chris’s passions included civil liberties and she was an excellent cook. She had artistic talent, a green thumb, enjoyed reading, bird-watching, and had an appreciation for classical and opera music. Friends and family will never forget her wickedly dry sense of humor.
Chris was preceded in death by her parents and youngest sister Cindy.
She is survived by her husband John; sister Kathy (Bob) Hanson; brother-in-law Rick (Gretchen) Herdrich; niece Jessie (Alex) Ursel; nephews Matt (Hollie) Homes, Ryan (Stephanie) Herdrich, Adam (Meredith) Herdrich; 4 great-nephews; 2 great-nieces; other relatives; and special friends.
No services are planned, per her wishes. Chris had a soft spot for animal causes, and donations can be directed to your local animal shelter or wildlife foundation of your choice.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com