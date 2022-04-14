Christine “Chris” Lanor Fall, age 74, of Ashland, Wisconsin, died March 23, 2022, at Ashland Health Services. She was born August 27, 1947, in Cloquet to William (Bill) and Florence Fall of Carlton. Chris graduated from Carlton High School in 1965 and briefly attended the University of Wisconsin–Superior. She lived many years in Minneapolis and was employed for several years by Hennepin County, in the Alcohol & Drug Department as a Chemical Dependency Counselor. In high school, she gained a love for theater by acting in high school plays and then on to acting in plays at UW-Superior and the Guthrie Theater (Minneapolis). While at the Guthrie, she met several famous actors including Patti LuPone. A very close friend, John Berryman, an American poet gave her a signed copy of his most famous book, “77 Dream Songs”. Chris enjoyed watercolor painting and made her own greeting cards.
Chris was preceded in death by her parents, William (Bill) and Florence; a sister Bonnie; her maternal grandparents, George and Mareline McFall; paternal grandparents Willard and Margret Fall; and several aunts and uncles. She will be missed by her siblings, Clare (Craig) Crotty, Elizabeth Beck, Lt. Col. William (Roseann) Fall, Jr., Patty (Gary) Kraetzner, Dr. George (Mary) Fall; and several nieces, and nephews.
Visitation will be held 10:00 a.m. until the 10:30 a.m. Funeral service Saturday, April 23rd, 2022, at Nelson Funeral Care in Cloquet. Deacon Jon Skansgaard will officiate. Pallbearers are Curtis and Josh Crotty, Nick Beck, Ethan Cooper, Tone Coughlin, Gabe, Ben and George Fall. Honorary bearers are Max Beck and Justin Leonsteiner. A luncheon reception will follow in the fellowship room. Christine will be laid to rest in Hillside Cemetery in Carlton, MN.